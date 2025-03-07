EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC Has $52.33 Million Stake in Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL)

EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC cut its stake in shares of Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 47,315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 276 shares during the quarter. Texas Pacific Land comprises approximately 8.3% of EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC’s holdings in Texas Pacific Land were worth $52,328,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new position in shares of Texas Pacific Land during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Assetmark Inc. bought a new position in Texas Pacific Land in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Quest Partners LLC bought a new position in Texas Pacific Land in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in Texas Pacific Land in the 4th quarter worth approximately $66,000. Finally, Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. grew its holdings in Texas Pacific Land by 21.1% in the 4th quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 69 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. 59.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TPL stock opened at $1,302.54 on Friday. Texas Pacific Land Co. has a 12-month low of $493.97 and a 12-month high of $1,769.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.05 and a beta of 1.68. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,318.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,182.98.

Texas Pacific Land ( NYSE:TPL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The financial services provider reported $5.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Texas Pacific Land had a return on equity of 40.23% and a net margin of 64.32%. The business had revenue of $185.78 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 17th. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd will be issued a $1.60 dividend. This represents a $6.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 3rd. Texas Pacific Land’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.45%.

Texas Pacific Land Corporation engages in the land and resource management, and water services and operations businesses. The company owns a 1/128th nonparticipating perpetual oil and gas royalty interest (NPRI) under approximately 85,000 acres of land; a 1/16th NPRI under approximately 371,000 acres of land; and approximately 4,000 additional net royalty acres, total of approximately 195,000 NRA located in the western part of Texas.

