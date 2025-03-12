Bare Financial Services Inc Raises Stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Bare Financial Services Inc increased its stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 7.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 133,440 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,404 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Value ETF accounts for approximately 9.1% of Bare Financial Services Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Bare Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $22,591,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VTV. Hopwood Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,443,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 320,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,180,000 after purchasing an additional 30,037 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 20.6% in the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 768,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,166,000 after purchasing an additional 131,205 shares during the period. Warwick Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,762,000. Finally, PFG Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 58,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,843,000 after purchasing an additional 4,961 shares during the period.

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Performance

VTV opened at $170.20 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $174.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $174.58. Vanguard Value ETF has a 52-week low of $154.12 and a 52-week high of $182.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $265.51 billion, a PE ratio of 19.87 and a beta of 0.90.

About Vanguard Value ETF

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

