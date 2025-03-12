KalVista Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALV) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.03 EPS

KalVista Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALV – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.92) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.89) by ($0.03), Zacks reports.

KalVista Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 1.2 %

NASDAQ:KALV traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $12.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 118,944 shares, compared to its average volume of 418,056. The company has a market capitalization of $621.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.46 and a beta of 0.76. KalVista Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $7.30 and a fifty-two week high of $15.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.53 and a 200-day moving average of $10.27.

Insider Buying and Selling at KalVista Pharmaceuticals

In other KalVista Pharmaceuticals news, insider Paul K. Audhya sold 3,125 shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.82, for a total value of $30,687.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 100,334 shares in the company, valued at approximately $985,279.88. The trade was a 3.02 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Venrock Healthcare Capital Par acquired 100,000 shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.23 per share, for a total transaction of $923,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 5,217,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,155,540.55. The trade was a 1.95 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 236,055 shares of company stock valued at $2,162,146 and have sold 17,292 shares valued at $184,625. Company insiders own 10.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Bank of America started coverage on KalVista Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Citizens Jmp raised shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, JMP Securities assumed coverage on KalVista Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, January 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.80.

About KalVista Pharmaceuticals

KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of drug therapies inhibitors for diseases with unmet needs. The company’s product candidate is Sebetralstat, a small molecule plasma kallikrein inhibitor targeting the disease of hereditary angioedema (HAE).

Further Reading

