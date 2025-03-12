Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT) Stock Holdings Boosted by Essential Planning LLC.

Essential Planning LLC. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Free Report) by 5,832.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 140,248 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 137,884 shares during the quarter. Essential Planning LLC. owned about 0.21% of Vanguard Health Care ETF worth $37,819,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brooklyn Investment Group bought a new position in Vanguard Health Care ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Wingate Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Health Care ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Rialto Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Health Care ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 194.4% during the 4th quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF during the 4th quarter worth $32,000.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Stock Down 0.9 %

VHT opened at $265.74 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $23.19 billion, a PE ratio of 30.51 and a beta of 0.72. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $266.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $270.98. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a fifty-two week low of $250.07 and a fifty-two week high of $289.14.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Profile

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

