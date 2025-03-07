Insider Selling: ON24, Inc. (NYSE:ONTF) CFO Sells 22,047 Shares of Stock

ON24, Inc. (NYSE:ONTF – Get Free Report) CFO Steven Vattuone sold 22,047 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.63, for a total transaction of $124,124.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 490,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,763,204. This trade represents a 4.30 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Steven Vattuone also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 3rd, Steven Vattuone sold 8,283 shares of ON24 stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.57, for a total transaction of $46,136.31.

On Thursday, February 20th, Steven Vattuone sold 3,094 shares of ON24 stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.38, for a total value of $19,739.72.

On Wednesday, February 12th, Steven Vattuone sold 6,146 shares of ON24 stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.68, for a total value of $41,055.28.

On Monday, February 10th, Steven Vattuone sold 1,879 shares of ON24 stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.85, for a total value of $12,871.15.

On Tuesday, January 21st, Steven Vattuone sold 4,997 shares of ON24 stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.52, for a total value of $32,580.44.

On Friday, January 17th, Steven Vattuone sold 1,022 shares of ON24 stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.50, for a total transaction of $6,643.00.

On Wednesday, January 15th, Steven Vattuone sold 500 shares of ON24 stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.50, for a total transaction of $3,250.00.

On Monday, January 6th, Steven Vattuone sold 6,624 shares of ON24 stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.68, for a total transaction of $44,248.32.

On Friday, January 3rd, Steven Vattuone sold 18,376 shares of ON24 stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.59, for a total value of $121,097.84.

On Monday, December 16th, Steven Vattuone sold 3,830 shares of ON24 stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.96, for a total value of $26,656.80.

ON24 Price Performance

ONTF opened at $5.75 on Friday. ON24, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.37 and a 1 year high of $7.38. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $6.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.39. The company has a market capitalization of $239.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.52 and a beta of 0.55.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ON24

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ONTF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of ON24 by 43.5% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 821,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,307,000 after acquiring an additional 249,045 shares in the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC boosted its position in ON24 by 50.9% during the fourth quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 363,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,351,000 after purchasing an additional 122,700 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets bought a new position in ON24 in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $777,000. P.A.W. Capital Corp acquired a new position in shares of ON24 during the 4th quarter worth approximately $484,000. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of ON24 during the 4th quarter worth approximately $428,000. 83.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ONTF. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of ON24 in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of ON24 in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of ON24 from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 26th.

ON24 Company Profile

ON24, Inc provides a cloud-based intelligent engagement platform that enables businesses to convert customer engagement into revenue through interactive webinar, virtual event, and multimedia content experiences worldwide. The company provides ON24 Elite, for live and interactive webinar experience; ON24 Breakouts, for live breakout room experience that facilitates networking, collaboration, and interactivity between users; ON24 Forums, for live and interactive experience, which facilitates video-to-video interaction between presenters and audiences; ON24 Go Live, for live and interactive video event experience that enables presenters and attendees to engage face-to-face in real-time; and ON24 Virtual Confrence, for live and large scale managed virtual event experience.

