Janux Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:JANX) Insider Sells $107,188.10 in Stock

Janux Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:JANX – Get Free Report) insider Andrew Hollman Meyer sold 3,334 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.15, for a total transaction of $107,188.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 82,139 shares in the company, valued at $2,640,768.85. This represents a 3.90 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Andrew Hollman Meyer also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, February 3rd, Andrew Hollman Meyer sold 3,334 shares of Janux Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.29, for a total transaction of $140,994.86.

On Thursday, January 2nd, Andrew Hollman Meyer sold 13,334 shares of Janux Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.88, for a total transaction of $731,769.92.

Janux Therapeutics Stock Down 2.4 %

Shares of JANX opened at $30.75 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a PE ratio of -26.28 and a beta of 3.16. The company’s fifty day moving average is $41.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.55. Janux Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $29.63 and a fifty-two week high of $71.71.

Janux Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:JANX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by $0.13. Janux Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 463.91% and a negative return on equity of 10.47%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Janux Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $76.00 price objective (up previously from $75.00) on shares of Janux Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Janux Therapeutics from $70.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of Janux Therapeutics from $62.00 to $41.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Lifesci Capital raised shares of Janux Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 27th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Janux Therapeutics in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Janux Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $88.00.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH acquired a new position in shares of Janux Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $2,477,000. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. acquired a new position in shares of Janux Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $59,000. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Janux Therapeutics by 532.7% during the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 165,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,874,000 after acquiring an additional 139,543 shares in the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP lifted its holdings in shares of Janux Therapeutics by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 1,852,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,166,000 after acquiring an additional 251,924 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Janux Therapeutics by 155.1% during the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 41,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,205,000 after acquiring an additional 25,034 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.39% of the company’s stock.

Janux Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops immunotherapies based on Tumor Activated T Cell Engagers (TRACTr) and Tumor Activated Immunomodulators (TRACIr) platforms technology to treat patients suffering from cancer. The company's clinical candidates comprise JANX007, a prostate-specific membrane antigen or PSMA-TRACTr, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial in adults for the treatment of metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer (mCRPC) and the vasculature of other tumors; and JANX008, an epidermal growth factor receptor or EGFR-TRACTr that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of multiple solid cancers, including colorectal cancer, squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck, non-small cell lung cancer, and renal cell carcinoma.

