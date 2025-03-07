SBI Securities Co. Ltd. Purchases New Position in Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR)

SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 6,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $165,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EQNR. ABC Arbitrage SA bought a new stake in Equinor ASA in the 4th quarter worth approximately $9,043,000. Drum Hill Capital LLC bought a new stake in Equinor ASA in the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,023,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in Equinor ASA in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,685,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Equinor ASA by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,751,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,019,000 after purchasing an additional 132,157 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Equinor ASA in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,509,000. Institutional investors own 5.51% of the company’s stock.

EQNR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Equinor ASA in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Danske raised shares of Equinor ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Equinor ASA from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Barclays raised shares of Equinor ASA from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Finally, Pareto Securities raised shares of Equinor ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Equinor ASA presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $29.45.

EQNR opened at $22.32 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.48. Equinor ASA has a fifty-two week low of $21.85 and a fifty-two week high of $29.32. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $23.93 and its 200 day moving average is $24.37. The stock has a market cap of $62.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 0.79.

Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by ($0.19). Equinor ASA had a net margin of 8.49% and a return on equity of 20.33%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Equinor ASA will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.27%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. Equinor ASA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.30%.

Equinor ASA, an energy company, engages in the exploration, production, transportation, refining, and marketing of petroleum and other forms of energy in Norway and internationally. It operates through Exploration & Production Norway; Exploration & Production International; Exploration & Production USA; Marketing, Midstream & Processing; Renewables; and Other segments.

