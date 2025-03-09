Axis Wealth Partners LLC Invests $787,000 in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG)

Axis Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 7,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $787,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VONG. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 3,291.7% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the period. Coastline Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at $46,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 83.2% during the 3rd quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 566 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 140.7% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the period. Finally, Providence First Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $62,000.

Shares of NASDAQ VONG opened at $97.52 on Friday. Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $81.08 and a 12-month high of $107.97. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $104.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $100.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.65 billion, a PE ratio of 36.54 and a beta of 1.08.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 26th. Investors of record on Monday, December 23rd were given a dividend of $0.1378 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd.

The Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (VONG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks selected from the Russell 1000 Index with high growth characteristics, based on Russell’s style methodology. VONG was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

