Axis Wealth Partners LLC Takes $3.85 Million Position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Axis Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 140,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,851,000. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF accounts for about 3.2% of Axis Wealth Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. QRG Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,302,000 after buying an additional 772 shares during the period. Beckerman Institutional LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the third quarter worth $2,664,000. CWA Asset Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the third quarter worth $1,238,000. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 2.1% in the third quarter. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC now owns 17,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,520,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Washington Trust Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 97.6% during the 3rd quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 5,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,000 after purchasing an additional 2,566 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHD opened at $28.46 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $69.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.56 and a beta of 0.88. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $25.18 and a 52 week high of $29.72. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.13.

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

