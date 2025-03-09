Aigen Investment Management LP Sells 11,219 Shares of Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN)

Aigen Investment Management LP trimmed its position in Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN – Free Report) by 54.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 9,468 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 11,219 shares during the quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP’s holdings in Dine Brands Global were worth $285,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its position in Dine Brands Global by 640.6% during the fourth quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 495,176 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $14,905,000 after buying an additional 428,319 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Dine Brands Global by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 349,949 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $10,932,000 after acquiring an additional 3,584 shares during the last quarter. Olstein Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Dine Brands Global by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Olstein Capital Management L.P. now owns 316,158 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $9,516,000 after purchasing an additional 13,953 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in shares of Dine Brands Global by 229.1% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 249,713 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $7,799,000 after purchasing an additional 173,831 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Weiss Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in Dine Brands Global in the third quarter valued at approximately $6,102,000. Institutional investors own 92.83% of the company’s stock.

Dine Brands Global Stock Up 2.5 %

Dine Brands Global stock opened at $26.13 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.41. Dine Brands Global, Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.36 and a twelve month high of $50.59. The company has a market capitalization of $398.33 million, a PE ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 1.85.

Dine Brands Global Announces Dividend

Dine Brands Global ( NYSE:DIN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 5th. The restaurant operator reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by ($0.48). Dine Brands Global had a net margin of 11.31% and a negative return on equity of 37.75%. The company had revenue of $204.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $200.75 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.40 EPS. The company’s revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Dine Brands Global, Inc. will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 17th. Dine Brands Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.46%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have commented on DIN. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Dine Brands Global from $32.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Dine Brands Global from $32.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Wedbush lowered their price target on Dine Brands Global from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Dine Brands Global from $37.00 to $27.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Dine Brands Global from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.50.

Dine Brands Global Company Profile

Dine Brands Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, franchises, and operates restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Applebee's Franchise Operations, International House of Pancakes (IHOP) Franchise Solutions, Fuzzy's franchise operations, Rental Operations, Financing Operations, and Company-Operated Restaurant Operations.

