Commerzbank (ETR:CBK) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Commerzbank AG (ETR:CBK – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of €16.27 ($17.68) and traded as high as €24.15 ($26.25). Commerzbank shares last traded at €23.43 ($25.47), with a volume of 10,068,073 shares traded.

Commerzbank Stock Performance

The business’s fifty day moving average price is €18.42 and its 200-day moving average price is €16.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.41 billion, a PE ratio of 12.24, a P/E/G ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.97, a current ratio of 6.76 and a quick ratio of 0.36.

Commerzbank Company Profile

Commerzbank AG provides banking and capital market products and services to private and small business customers, corporate, financial service providers, and institutional clients in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, Asia, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Private and Small-Business Customers, and Corporate Clients.

