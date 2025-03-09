Coordinated Financial Services Inc. Buys New Shares in iShares Bitcoin Trust (NASDAQ:IBIT)

Coordinated Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust (NASDAQ:IBIT – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 6,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $319,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Proficio Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in iShares Bitcoin Trust by 6,401.8% in the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,645,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,430,000 after buying an additional 4,573,794 shares during the period. NINE MASTS CAPITAL Ltd grew its stake in iShares Bitcoin Trust by 29.6% in the 4th quarter. NINE MASTS CAPITAL Ltd now owns 1,518,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,541,000 after buying an additional 346,918 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC grew its stake in iShares Bitcoin Trust by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC now owns 805,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,114,000 after buying an additional 85,763 shares during the last quarter. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. boosted its holdings in iShares Bitcoin Trust by 127.6% in the 3rd quarter. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. now owns 660,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,846,000 after purchasing an additional 370,000 shares during the period. Finally, Clear Street Derivatives LLC bought a new stake in iShares Bitcoin Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $23,686,000.

iShares Bitcoin Trust Stock Down 2.4 %

NASDAQ:IBIT opened at $49.43 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $54.78 and a 200-day moving average of $47.29. iShares Bitcoin Trust has a 52 week low of $28.23 and a 52 week high of $61.75.

iShares Bitcoin Trust Profile

The IShares Bitcoin Trust Registered (IBIT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long btc, short usd currency. The fund is a passively managed fund that seeks to track the spot price of Bitcoin. IBIT was launched on Jan 5, 2024 and is issued by BlackRock.

