Supremex (TSE:SXP) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Supremex Inc. (TSE:SXP – Get Free Report) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$3.96 and traded as high as C$3.96. Supremex shares last traded at C$3.95, with a volume of 6,300 shares trading hands.

Supremex Trading Up 1.3 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$3.76 and its 200-day moving average price is C$3.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.35. The company has a market cap of C$98.07 million, a P/E ratio of -5.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.32.

About Supremex

Supremex Inc is engaged in manufacturer and marketer of a broad range of custom envelopes and packaging products. The company operates in two business segments that are Manufacturing and Sale of Envelopes, and the manufacturing and sale of paper-based packaging solutions and specialty products. The majority of the revenue is generated from the Envelope segment.

