Raymond James Financial Inc. Invests $91.97 Million in iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF)

Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 318,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,970,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,694,000. Atria Investments Inc lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 3,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,064,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 19.5% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 6,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,787,000 after acquiring an additional 1,010 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 56,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,450,000 after acquiring an additional 2,676 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Synergy Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $507,000.

Get iShares S&P 100 ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 100 ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

NYSEARCA OEF opened at $280.51 on Monday. iShares S&P 100 ETF has a 1-year low of $233.95 and a 1-year high of $300.35. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $292.05 and a 200-day moving average of $285.08. The firm has a market cap of $16.91 billion, a PE ratio of 26.23 and a beta of 0.99.

iShares S&P 100 ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OEF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 100 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 100 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.