Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Makes New $147,000 Investment in Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUV)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUV – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $147,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Synergy Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. Comprehensive Financial Planning Inc. PA bought a new position in shares of Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $61,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $174,000. First PREMIER Bank lifted its stake in shares of Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 2,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after buying an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridges Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $222,000.

Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF stock opened at $88.68 on Monday. Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $86.37 and a 1-year high of $107.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.76 and a beta of 1.28. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $96.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $97.29.

About Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF

The Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF (AVUV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 Value index. The fund is an actively-managed portfolio of US small-cap value companies selected based on fundamental criteria. AVUV was launched on Sep 24, 2019 and is managed by American Century Investments.

