Dana Investment Advisors Inc. Has $289,000 Position in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Dana Investment Advisors Inc. cut its stake in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report) by 11.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,937 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 248 shares during the period. Dana Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $289,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 1,349 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $201,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Commons Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Commons Capital LLC now owns 5,949 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $886,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group boosted its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 3,190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $475,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 1,970 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $294,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sprott Inc. boosted its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 3,085 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $460,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. 89.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Intercontinental Exchange alerts:

Insider Activity at Intercontinental Exchange

In other news, COO Stuart Glen Williams sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.99, for a total transaction of $114,742.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 12,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,955,212.20. This trade represents a 5.54 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President Benjamin Jackson sold 7,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.43, for a total value of $1,354,297.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 147,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,247,181.82. This represents a 5.09 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 68,268 shares of company stock valued at $11,262,789. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently commented on ICE shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $160.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $190.00 to $189.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 17th. UBS Group increased their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Barclays increased their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $179.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $178.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $178.80.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on ICE

Intercontinental Exchange Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ICE opened at $170.40 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a twelve month low of $124.34 and a twelve month high of $175.41. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $159.46 and its 200-day moving average is $159.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $97.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.65, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.08.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by ($0.01). Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 23.42% and a return on equity of 12.95%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 6.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intercontinental Exchange Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 16th will be given a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 16th. Intercontinental Exchange’s payout ratio is currently 40.17%.

Intercontinental Exchange Profile

(Free Report)

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ICE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Intercontinental Exchange Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intercontinental Exchange and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.