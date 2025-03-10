Dana Investment Advisors Inc. Purchases 255 Shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM)

Dana Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM – Free Report) by 13.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,098 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 255 shares during the quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF were worth $442,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $6,882,000. Atria Investments Inc grew its position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 348.4% in the fourth quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 44,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,276,000 after purchasing an additional 34,249 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 17.7% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 141,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,838,000 after purchasing an additional 21,342 shares in the last quarter. Bravias Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $407,000. Finally, Keystone Wealth Services LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 60.7% in the fourth quarter. Keystone Wealth Services LLC now owns 4,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $897,000 after purchasing an additional 1,611 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ QQQM opened at $202.50 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $40.21 billion, a PE ratio of 33.44 and a beta of 1.18. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $169.96 and a fifty-two week high of $222.64. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $213.61 and a 200-day moving average of $207.52.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were given a $0.3103 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd.

The Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (QQQM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 index. The fund is passively managed to track a modified-market-cap weighted narrow index of 100 NASDAQ-listed stocks, excluding financials. QQQM was launched on Oct 13, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.

