Donegal Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DGICA) SVP Sells $107,940.00 in Stock

Donegal Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DGICA – Get Free Report) SVP David Wayne Sponic sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.99, for a total transaction of $107,940.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,006 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,087.94. The trade was a 74.94 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Donegal Group Price Performance

NASDAQ DGICA opened at $17.90 on Monday. Donegal Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.26 and a 12 month high of $18.19. The stock has a market cap of $606.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.78 and a beta of -0.04. The company’s 50 day moving average is $15.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Donegal Group (NASDAQ:DGICA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The insurance provider reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.39. Donegal Group had a net margin of 5.14% and a return on equity of 9.50%. The company had revenue of $249.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $250.61 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Donegal Group Inc. will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Donegal Group Increases Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Donegal Group

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 4th were issued a dividend of $0.1725 per share. This is a positive change from Donegal Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 4th. Donegal Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.39%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Donegal Group by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,804,968 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $27,923,000 after buying an additional 27,213 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Donegal Group by 29.5% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 429,106 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,638,000 after purchasing an additional 97,795 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Donegal Group by 1.4% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 364,313 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,371,000 after purchasing an additional 4,933 shares in the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Donegal Group by 1.0% in the third quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 244,600 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,605,000 after purchasing an additional 2,310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Donegal Group by 124.0% in the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 235,746 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,647,000 after purchasing an additional 130,489 shares in the last quarter. 27.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Donegal Group

Donegal Group Inc, an insurance holding company, provides property and casualty insurance to businesses and individuals. It operates through three segments: Investment Function, Personal Lines of Insurance, and Commercial Lines of Insurance. The company offers private passenger automobile policies that provide protection against liability for bodily injury and property damage arising from automobile accidents, as well as protection against loss from damage to automobiles; and homeowners policies, which provide coverage for damage to residences and their contents from a range of perils, including fire, lightning, windstorm, and theft, as well as liability of the insured arising from injury to other persons or their property.

Featured Stories

