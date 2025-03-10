Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Boosts Stock Position in XPO, Inc. (NYSE:XPO)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its stake in XPO, Inc. (NYSE:XPO – Free Report) by 69.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 318 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 130 shares during the quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in XPO were worth $42,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of XPO by 159.1% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 70,407 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $7,569,000 after buying an additional 43,237 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in XPO during the 3rd quarter valued at $534,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in XPO during the 4th quarter valued at $423,000. PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. boosted its stake in XPO by 36.2% during the 3rd quarter. PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 40,410 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,344,000 after purchasing an additional 10,740 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of XPO by 36.2% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 698,831 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $75,131,000 after buying an additional 185,686 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of XPO stock opened at $108.07 on Monday. XPO, Inc. has a 12-month low of $97.03 and a 12-month high of $161.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $133.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $130.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 2.13.

XPO ( NYSE:XPO Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The transportation company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.21. XPO had a return on equity of 30.36% and a net margin of 4.81%. Equities research analysts predict that XPO, Inc. will post 4.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on XPO shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on XPO from $150.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on XPO from $148.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Raymond James decreased their target price on XPO from $170.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 7th. UBS Group raised their target price on XPO from $159.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised XPO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, February 24th. Eighteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, XPO currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $160.89.

XPO, Inc provides freight transportation services in the United States, rest of North America, France, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American LTL and European Transportation. The North American LTL segment provides customers with less-than-truckload (LTL) services, such as geographic density and day-definite domestic services.

