Promising Green Energy Stocks Worth Watching – March 7th

Darling Ingredients, Mercer International, Richardson Electronics, Nuvve, Globalink Investment, NWTN, and Nuvve are the seven Green Energy stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Green energy stocks are shares in companies that generate power from renewable sources such as solar, wind, geothermal, or hydropower. These stocks are popular among investors seeking both potential financial returns and a positive environmental impact, aligning investment strategies with sustainable, eco-friendly practices. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Green Energy stocks within the last several days.

Darling Ingredients (DAR)

Darling Ingredients Inc. develops, produces, and sells natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients in North America, Europe, China, South America, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. It offers ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries.

DAR stock traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $32.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 612,668 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,141,965. Darling Ingredients has a 1 year low of $31.87 and a 1 year high of $48.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.41. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.06 and a beta of 1.21.

Mercer International (MERC)

Mercer International Inc., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells northern bleached softwood kraft (NBSK) and northern bleached hardwood kraft (NBHK) pulp worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Pulp and Solid Wood. It manufactures, sells, and distributes pulp, electricity, and chemicals through pulp mills.

MERC stock traded down $0.34 during trading on Friday, reaching $7.04. 156,005 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 307,655. Mercer International has a 12 month low of $5.33 and a 12 month high of $11.20. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.55. The company has a market capitalization of $470.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.50 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a current ratio of 3.79.

Richardson Electronics (RELL)

Richardson Electronics, Ltd. engages in the provision of engineered solutions, power grid and microwave tube, and related consumables worldwide. The Power and Microwave Technologies segment manufactures electron tubes and radio frequency (RF), microwave and power components used in semiconductor manufacturing equipment, RF, and wireless and industrial power applications, as well as various applications including broadcast transmission, CO2 laser cutting, diagnostic imaging, dielectric and induction heating, energy transfer, high voltage switching, plasma, power conversion, radar, and radiation oncology.

NASDAQ RELL traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $12.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,765 shares, compared to its average volume of 76,585. The company has a market cap of $182.99 million, a PE ratio of 422.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.93. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.23. Richardson Electronics has a fifty-two week low of $8.08 and a fifty-two week high of $15.51.

Nuvve (NVVE)

Nuvve Holding Corp., a green energy technology company, provides commercial vehicle-to-grid (V2G) technology platform in the United States, the United Kingdom, France, and Denmark. The company offers Grid Integrated Vehicle platform, which enables electric vehicle (EV) batteries to store and resell unused energy back to the local electric grid and provide other grid services, as well as allows EV owners to meet the energy demands of individual vehicles and entire fleets.

Shares of NASDAQ:NVVE traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $1.61. The stock had a trading volume of 130,244 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,886,908. Nuvve has a 12-month low of $1.44 and a 12-month high of $17.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.02 and a beta of 1.83. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.68.

Globalink Investment (GLLI)

Globalink Investment Inc. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify and acquire businesses in the medical technology and green energy sectors in North America, Europe, Southeast Asia, and Asia excluding China, Hong Kong, and Macau.

GLLI stock remained flat at $12.00 during trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 5,149 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,643. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $11.84 and its 200-day moving average is $11.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.10 million and a P/E ratio of -52.17. Globalink Investment has a 52 week low of $10.81 and a 52 week high of $12.40.

NWTN (NWTN)

NWTN Inc. operates as a smart passenger vehicle company, provides passenger-centric mobility and green energy solutions in the United States, the United Arab Emirates, and Mainland China. The company develops electric vehicles, including Supersport coupe; and smart passenger vehicles, such as MUSE and ADA.

Shares of NASDAQ:NWTN traded up $0.00 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.54. The stock had a trading volume of 10,614 shares, compared to its average volume of 155,279. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.87. NWTN has a 1-year low of $0.46 and a 1-year high of $8.74.

