Dana Investment Advisors Inc. Makes New Investment in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – August (BATS:UAUG)

Dana Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – August (BATS:UAUG – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 9,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $347,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UAUG. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – August by 8,488.6% during the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 3,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 2,971 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – August during the 4th quarter worth about $202,000. Vantage Point Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – August during the 4th quarter worth about $476,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – August by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $480,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – August in the 3rd quarter valued at about $490,000.

Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – August Stock Performance

Shares of UAUG opened at $35.29 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $165.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.13 and a beta of 0.42. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $35.91 and a 200-day moving average of $35.42.

About Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – August

The Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – August (UAUG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. UAUG was launched on Aug 1, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

