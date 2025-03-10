Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC Acquires 1,357 Shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 153.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,241 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,357 shares during the quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $1,170,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the third quarter worth approximately $558,807,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Intuitive Surgical by 89,098.8% during the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 949,967 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $495,845,000 after buying an additional 948,902 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in Intuitive Surgical by 8.3% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,971,085 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $5,389,765,000 after buying an additional 838,793 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in Intuitive Surgical during the 4th quarter worth $313,769,000. Finally, Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB raised its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 15,322.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB now owns 555,661 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $272,980,000 after acquiring an additional 552,058 shares in the last quarter. 83.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. BTIG Research raised their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $535.00 to $561.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Bernstein Bank raised their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $655.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $490.00 to $530.00 in a research report on Monday, January 27th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $500.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $610.00 to $674.00 in a research note on Monday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $613.10.

Insider Transactions at Intuitive Surgical

In related news, CFO Jamie Samath sold 270 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $540.15, for a total transaction of $145,840.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,730,093.55. This trade represents a 2.99 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Mark Brosius sold 489 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $533.18, for a total value of $260,725.02. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,091 shares in the company, valued at $1,114,879.38. The trade was a 18.95 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 13,579 shares of company stock worth $7,756,844. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ISRG opened at $518.26 on Monday. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 1 year low of $364.17 and a 1 year high of $616.00. The firm has a market cap of $184.59 billion, a PE ratio of 80.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.85 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $571.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $531.85.

Intuitive Surgical Profile

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

