Victory Capital Management Inc. Acquires 19,319 Shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD)

Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Free Report) by 16.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 136,029 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,319 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in ResMed were worth $31,108,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RMD. True Wealth Design LLC lifted its holdings in ResMed by 2,200.0% during the third quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 115 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC bought a new position in ResMed during the third quarter worth about $34,000. BankPlus Trust Department bought a new position in ResMed during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new position in ResMed during the fourth quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new position in ResMed during the third quarter worth about $60,000. 54.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other ResMed news, insider Kaushik Ghoshal sold 9,113 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.40, for a total transaction of $2,145,200.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 9,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,289,265. The trade was a 48.38 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Peter C. Farrell sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.11, for a total value of $484,220.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 77,218 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,695,249.98. This trade represents a 2.52 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 21,186 shares of company stock valued at $4,996,646 over the last 90 days. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ResMed Stock Performance

RMD opened at $232.40 on Monday. ResMed Inc. has a 52-week low of $172.19 and a 52-week high of $263.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.13 billion, a PE ratio of 27.44, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a current ratio of 3.33. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $236.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $240.04.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.14. ResMed had a return on equity of 26.17% and a net margin of 25.34%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that ResMed Inc. will post 9.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ResMed Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 13th will be given a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.03%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

RMD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. KeyCorp lifted their target price on ResMed from $266.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on ResMed from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Citigroup upgraded ResMed from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on ResMed from $252.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, UBS Group upgraded ResMed from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $243.82.

ResMed Company Profile

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications for the healthcare markets. The company operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including ApneaLink Air, a portable diagnostic device that measures oximetry, respiratory effort, pulse, nasal flow, and snoring; and NightOwl, a portable, cloud-connected, and disposable diagnostic device that measures AHI based on derived peripheral arterial tone, actigraphy, and oximetry over several nights.

