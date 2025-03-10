Essex Investment Management Co. LLC Makes New $113,000 Investment in Owlet, Inc. (NYSE:OWLT)

Essex Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new stake in Owlet, Inc. (NYSE:OWLT – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 25,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $113,000.

Separately, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Owlet by 31.0% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 58,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 13,879 shares in the last quarter. 72.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Owlet alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Lake Street Capital started coverage on Owlet in a report on Friday, February 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.50 price objective for the company.

Owlet Stock Down 2.3 %

Shares of NYSE:OWLT opened at $4.85 on Monday. Owlet, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.20 and a 12-month high of $5.96. The business has a 50 day moving average of $4.65 and a 200-day moving average of $4.67. The stock has a market cap of $77.69 million, a PE ratio of -2.03 and a beta of 1.49.

Insider Transactions at Owlet

In other Owlet news, insider Jonathan Harris sold 7,740 shares of Owlet stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.30, for a total value of $33,282.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 280,877 shares in the company, valued at $1,207,771.10. The trade was a 2.68 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In the last three months, insiders have sold 25,254 shares of company stock valued at $111,558. 67.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Owlet

(Free Report)

Owlet, Inc provides digital parenting solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's platform focuses on giving real-time data and insights to parents. It offers Dream Sock, a wearable infant health monitor equipped with pulse oximetry technology to track vitals signs, such as pulse rate, oxygen, activity, and sleep patterns; BabySat which is intended for infants with heightened health risk; Owlet Cam, a monitoring device in smartphones that offers video and audio, predictive sleep insights, and cry detections; and accessories, including Owlet Sleeper, as well as Duo and Dream Duo that combines Smart Sock with the Owlet Cam.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OWLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Owlet, Inc. (NYSE:OWLT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Owlet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Owlet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.