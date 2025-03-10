Essex Investment Management Co. LLC Makes New $113,000 Investment in Owlet, Inc. (NYSE:OWLT)

Essex Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new stake in Owlet, Inc. (NYSE:OWLT – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 25,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $113,000.
Separately, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Owlet by 31.0% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 58,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 13,879 shares in the last quarter. 72.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, Lake Street Capital started coverage on Owlet in a report on Friday, February 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.50 price objective for the company.
Owlet Stock Down 2.3 %
Shares of NYSE:OWLT opened at $4.85 on Monday. Owlet, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.20 and a 12-month high of $5.96. The business has a 50 day moving average of $4.65 and a 200-day moving average of $4.67. The stock has a market cap of $77.69 million, a PE ratio of -2.03 and a beta of 1.49.
Insider Transactions at Owlet
In other Owlet news, insider Jonathan Harris sold 7,740 shares of Owlet stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.30, for a total value of $33,282.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 280,877 shares in the company, valued at $1,207,771.10. The trade was a 2.68 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In the last three months, insiders have sold 25,254 shares of company stock valued at $111,558. 67.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
About Owlet
Owlet, Inc provides digital parenting solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's platform focuses on giving real-time data and insights to parents. It offers Dream Sock, a wearable infant health monitor equipped with pulse oximetry technology to track vitals signs, such as pulse rate, oxygen, activity, and sleep patterns; BabySat which is intended for infants with heightened health risk; Owlet Cam, a monitoring device in smartphones that offers video and audio, predictive sleep insights, and cry detections; and accessories, including Owlet Sleeper, as well as Duo and Dream Duo that combines Smart Sock with the Owlet Cam.
