iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP) Shares Acquired by BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc.

BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. increased its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Free Report) by 27.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,156 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 460 shares during the period. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $273,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IWP. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. BankPlus Trust Department acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. PrairieView Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 80.0% in the fourth quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Insight Inv LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Ashton Thomas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 251.1% in the third quarter. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC now owns 330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $121.54 on Monday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $101.12 and a 1-year high of $139.68. The stock has a market cap of $16.68 billion, a PE ratio of 28.98 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $131.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $126.17.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

