Candriam S.C.A. Grows Stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Candriam S.C.A. lifted its stake in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 88.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 9,144 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 4,288 shares during the period. Candriam S.C.A.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $2,066,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of HON. Teachers Insurance & Annuity Association of America purchased a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Mainstream Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Hoese & Co LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Financial Avengers Inc. increased its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 48.1% during the third quarter. Financial Avengers Inc. now owns 154 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Planning Capital Management Corp increased its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 96.4% during the third quarter. Planning Capital Management Corp now owns 165 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.91% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Anne T. Madden sold 28,885 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.89, for a total transaction of $6,004,902.65. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 41,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,644,066.20. This represents a 40.99 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $240.00 to $220.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 7th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $298.00 price target (up from $215.00) on shares of Honeywell International in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Honeywell International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. HSBC upgraded shares of Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $290.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $210.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $249.38.

Honeywell International Stock Performance

NASDAQ:HON opened at $214.52 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $216.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $216.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $139.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.63, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.08. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1-year low of $189.75 and a 1-year high of $242.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The conglomerate reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by $0.10. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.82% and a return on equity of 35.78%. Analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 10.34 EPS for the current year.

Honeywell International Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.89%.

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company’s Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

