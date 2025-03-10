Candriam S.C.A. Raises Stake in Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DOC)

Candriam S.C.A. boosted its position in Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DOC – Free Report) by 13.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 110,949 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 12,966 shares during the quarter. Candriam S.C.A.’s holdings in Healthpeak Properties were worth $2,249,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Healthpeak Properties by 23.2% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 21,561,640 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $493,115,000 after buying an additional 4,056,931 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new stake in Healthpeak Properties in the third quarter worth approximately $1,880,000. Swedbank AB purchased a new stake in Healthpeak Properties in the third quarter worth approximately $1,832,000. Pathstone Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Healthpeak Properties in the third quarter worth approximately $1,968,000. Finally, Associated Banc Corp purchased a new stake in Healthpeak Properties in the third quarter worth approximately $10,559,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Healthpeak Properties stock opened at $20.52 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The company has a market cap of $14.35 billion, a PE ratio of 58.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a 50 day moving average of $20.20 and a 200 day moving average of $21.29. Healthpeak Properties, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.66 and a 52 week high of $23.26.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th were issued a $0.305 dividend. This is an increase from Healthpeak Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.95%. Healthpeak Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 348.57%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on DOC. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Healthpeak Properties from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on Healthpeak Properties from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Healthpeak Properties from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Healthpeak Properties from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Wedbush lowered their price objective on Healthpeak Properties from $27.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $23.92.

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns, operates, and develops high-quality real estate for healthcare discovery and delivery.

