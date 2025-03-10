Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Raises Holdings in Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its position in shares of Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT – Free Report) by 18.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,149 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,438 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Vontier were worth $334,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of Vontier by 2,814.5% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 281,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,164,000 after purchasing an additional 272,166 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC grew its position in shares of Vontier by 14.7% during the fourth quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 67,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,461,000 after purchasing an additional 8,657 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vontier during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,918,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Vontier by 48.1% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $888,000 after acquiring an additional 7,909 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vontier in the fourth quarter worth about $223,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.83% of the company’s stock.

VNT has been the subject of several recent research reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on Vontier in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price target for the company. Citigroup dropped their price target on Vontier from $46.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Vontier from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Wolfe Research upgraded Vontier from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Vontier from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.43.

VNT stock opened at $33.60 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. Vontier Co. has a 52-week low of $31.22 and a 52-week high of $45.62. The firm has a market cap of $5.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.22, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.26.

Vontier (NYSE:VNT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.01. Vontier had a net margin of 14.17% and a return on equity of 43.22%. The business had revenue of $776.80 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Vontier Co. will post 3.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 6th will be issued a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 6th. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.30%. Vontier’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.64%.

Vontier Corporation provides mobility ecosystem solutions worldwide. The company operates through Mobility Technologies, Repair Solutions, and Environmental and Fueling Solutions segments. The Mobility Technologies segment provides digitally equipment solutions for mobility ecosystem, such as point-of-sale and payment systems, workflow automation, telematics, data analytics, software platform, and integrated solutions for alternative fuel dispensing.

