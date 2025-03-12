Barrett Business Services (NASDAQ:BBSI) Receives Outperform Rating from Barrington Research

Barrett Business Services (NASDAQ:BBSI – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by research analysts at Barrington Research in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $45.00 price objective on the business services provider’s stock. Barrington Research’s price objective points to a potential upside of 13.75% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Barrett Business Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 7th.

Barrett Business Services stock opened at $39.56 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.27. Barrett Business Services has a 1 year low of $28.42 and a 1 year high of $44.97. The company has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.31.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BBSI. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in Barrett Business Services in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Barrett Business Services in the third quarter valued at $34,000. Prudent Man Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Barrett Business Services in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Huntington National Bank acquired a new position in Barrett Business Services during the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Barrett Business Services during the 3rd quarter worth about $77,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.76% of the company’s stock.

Barrett Business Services, Inc provides business management solutions for small and mid-sized companies in the United States. The company develops a management platform that integrates a knowledge-based approach from the management consulting industry with tools from the human resource outsourcing industry.

