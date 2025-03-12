HC Wainwright Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Immunocore (NASDAQ:IMCR)

Immunocore (NASDAQ:IMCR – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities research analysts at HC Wainwright in a note issued to investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $100.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price target suggests a potential upside of 251.86% from the stock’s previous close.

IMCR has been the subject of several other reports. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Immunocore in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price target on shares of Immunocore in a report on Thursday, February 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Immunocore presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $65.64.

IMCR stock opened at $28.42 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.92 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 3.76 and a current ratio of 3.78. Immunocore has a one year low of $27.19 and a one year high of $66.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $30.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.47.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Immunocore during the 4th quarter valued at about $4,868,000. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. bought a new position in shares of Immunocore during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Woodline Partners LP raised its position in shares of Immunocore by 19.4% during the 4th quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 328,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,678,000 after purchasing an additional 53,378 shares during the period. Tang Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Immunocore by 40.7% in the 4th quarter. Tang Capital Management LLC now owns 1,555,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,890,000 after purchasing an additional 450,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tema Etfs LLC acquired a new position in Immunocore during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $330,000. 84.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Immunocore Holdings plc, a commercial-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development of immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer, infectious, and autoimmune diseases. The company offers KIMMTRAK for the treatment of patients with unresectable or metastatic uveal melanoma. It also develops other programs for oncology, including tebentafusp that is in Phase 2/3 clinical trial to treat advanced cutaneous melanoma.

