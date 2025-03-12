Great Lakes Advisors LLC Trims Stock Position in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 802,977 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 28,704 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.37% of BorgWarner worth $25,527,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in BorgWarner by 3.5% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,384,366 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $231,376,000 after buying an additional 217,050 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in BorgWarner by 21,752.6% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,646,950 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $168,638,000 after buying an additional 4,625,685 shares in the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in BorgWarner by 19.2% in the third quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 2,764,103 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $100,309,000 after buying an additional 445,540 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of BorgWarner by 2.8% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,247,269 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $81,553,000 after purchasing an additional 60,935 shares during the period. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd grew its position in shares of BorgWarner by 22.5% in the fourth quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 1,963,721 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $62,427,000 after purchasing an additional 361,112 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.67% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at BorgWarner

In other news, EVP Tania Wingfield sold 24,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.79, for a total transaction of $690,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 39,110 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,125,976.90. This trade represents a 38.03 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Tonit M. Calaway sold 13,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.16, for a total transaction of $407,160.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 259,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,820,789.60. This trade represents a 4.95 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.63% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

BorgWarner Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of NYSE:BWA opened at $29.29 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.40 billion, a PE ratio of 20.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. BorgWarner Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.90 and a 12-month high of $38.23.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The auto parts company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.08. BorgWarner had a net margin of 2.40% and a return on equity of 15.93%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that BorgWarner Inc. will post 4.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BorgWarner Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 17th. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd will be issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 3rd. BorgWarner’s payout ratio is currently 30.77%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BWA. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of BorgWarner from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of BorgWarner from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of BorgWarner from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of BorgWarner from $35.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of BorgWarner from $51.00 to $49.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.73.

BorgWarner Profile

BorgWarner Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. It offers turbochargers, eBoosters, eTurbos, timing systems, emissions systems, thermal systems, gasoline ignition technology, smart remote actuators, powertrain sensors, cabin heaters, battery modules and systems, battery heaters, and battery charging.

