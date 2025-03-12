Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The business services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.06, Zacks reports. Korn Ferry had a return on equity of 14.27% and a net margin of 9.03%. The business had revenue of $676.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $650.45 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.07 EPS. The business’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Korn Ferry updated its Q4 2025 guidance to 1.220-1.300 EPS and its Q4 guidance to $1.22-1.30 EPS.

Korn Ferry Stock Up 7.8 %

Shares of KFY stock opened at $67.43 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 2.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.48 billion, a PE ratio of 14.41 and a beta of 1.57. Korn Ferry has a fifty-two week low of $59.78 and a fifty-two week high of $80.64.

Korn Ferry Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 27th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 27th. This is a boost from Korn Ferry’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.85%. Korn Ferry’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.62%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

KFY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com raised Korn Ferry from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Truist Financial increased their price target on Korn Ferry from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th.

About Korn Ferry

Korn Ferry, together with its subsidiaries, provides organizational consulting services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consulting, Digital, Executive Search, and Recruitment Process Outsourcing (RPO) & Professional Search. The company provides executive search services to recruit board level, chief executive, other senior executive, and general management talent of organizations.

