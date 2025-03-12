Great Lakes Advisors LLC Sells 61,532 Shares of abrdn Bloomberg All Commodity Longer Dated Strategy K-1 Free ETF (NYSEARCA:BCD)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of abrdn Bloomberg All Commodity Longer Dated Strategy K-1 Free ETF (NYSEARCA:BCD – Free Report) by 7.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 739,196 shares of the company’s stock after selling 61,532 shares during the quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC owned approximately 10.79% of abrdn Bloomberg All Commodity Longer Dated Strategy K-1 Free ETF worth $23,159,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of abrdn Bloomberg All Commodity Longer Dated Strategy K-1 Free ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Mengis Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of abrdn Bloomberg All Commodity Longer Dated Strategy K-1 Free ETF by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Mengis Capital Management Inc. now owns 34,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,095,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in abrdn Bloomberg All Commodity Longer Dated Strategy K-1 Free ETF during the third quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in abrdn Bloomberg All Commodity Longer Dated Strategy K-1 Free ETF during the third quarter valued at $250,000.

BCD opened at $33.51 on Wednesday. abrdn Bloomberg All Commodity Longer Dated Strategy K-1 Free ETF has a 52-week low of $30.32 and a 52-week high of $34.31. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.34.

The abrdn Bloomberg All Commodity Longer Dated Strategy K-1 Free ETF (BCD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad market commodities. The abrdn Bloomberg All Commodity Longer Dated Strategy K-1 Free ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that closely correspond, before fees and expenses, to the performance of the Bloomberg Commodity Index 3 Month Forward Total Return (the Index).

