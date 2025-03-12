EVE’s (EVEX) Buy Rating Reiterated at HC Wainwright

EVE (NYSE:EVEX – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by analysts at HC Wainwright in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. They presently have a $6.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright’s target price suggests a potential upside of 61.07% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on EVEX. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on EVE from $6.75 to $7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. TD Cowen upgraded EVE to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th.

EVE Price Performance

Shares of NYSE EVEX opened at $3.73 on Wednesday. EVE has a 1-year low of $2.33 and a 1-year high of $6.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 5.21 and a quick ratio of 5.21. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $4.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.92. The company has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of -7.76 and a beta of 0.45.

EVE (NYSE:EVEX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.01. Sell-side analysts forecast that EVE will post -0.5 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On EVE

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in EVE by 257.5% during the 4th quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 5,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 3,850 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of EVE by 118.0% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 3,001 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets acquired a new stake in shares of EVE during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in EVE during the third quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new position in EVE in the third quarter worth $53,000. 1.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EVE Company Profile

Eve Holding, Inc is a special purpose acquisition company focused on the aviation sector. The company was founded on 7th August, 2020 and is headquartered in Melbourne, FL.

