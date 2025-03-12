Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) Earns “Buy” Rating from Benchmark

Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by Benchmark in a research note issued on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. They presently have a $160.00 price objective on the semiconductor company’s stock. Benchmark’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 29.24% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on SLAB. Susquehanna initiated coverage on shares of Silicon Laboratories in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $130.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of Silicon Laboratories in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com cut shares of Silicon Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $115.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $75.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Silicon Laboratories presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $136.20.

Silicon Laboratories stock opened at $123.80 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $138.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $122.77. The company has a market capitalization of $4.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.84 and a beta of 1.15. Silicon Laboratories has a 1 year low of $94.00 and a 1 year high of $160.00.

Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $166.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $166.09 million. Silicon Laboratories had a negative net margin of 32.69% and a negative return on equity of 10.46%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 91.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($1.19) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Silicon Laboratories will post -0.97 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director William G. Bock sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.43, for a total value of $149,430.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 31,115 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,649,514.45. This trade represents a 3.11 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Navdeep S. Sooch sold 2,360 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.00, for a total transaction of $351,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 400,567 shares in the company, valued at $59,684,483. The trade was a 0.59 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 5,360 shares of company stock worth $782,610. Company insiders own 1.72% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 44.5% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 224 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Silicon Laboratories by 159.4% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 275 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Silicon Laboratories in the fourth quarter valued at $70,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Silicon Laboratories by 207.0% in the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 786 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Silicon Laboratories in the fourth quarter valued at $117,000.

Silicon Laboratories Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides various analog-intensive mixed-signal solutions in the United States, China, Taiwan, and internationally. The company's products include wireless microcontrollers and sensor products. Its products are used in various electronic products in a range of applications for the industrial Internet of Things (IoT), including industrial automation and control, smart buildings, access control, HVAC control, and industrial wearables and power tools; smart cities applications, such as smart metering, smart street lighting, renewable energy, electric vehicle supply equipment, and smart agriculture; commercial IoT applications, including smart lighting, asset tracking, electronic shelf labels, theft protection, and enterprise access points; smart home applications, comprising home automation/security systems, smart speakers, smart lighting, HVAC control, smart cameras, smart appliances, smart home sensing, smart locks, and window/blind controls; and connected health applications, including diabetes management, consumer health and fitness, elderly care, patient monitoring, and activity tracking; as well as in commercial building automation, consumer electronics, and medical instrumentation.

