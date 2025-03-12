Inspire Advisors LLC Makes New $630,000 Investment in FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF (BATS:RDVI)

Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF (BATS:RDVI – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 25,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $630,000. Inspire Advisors LLC owned 0.06% of FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Global Trust Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF by 100.3% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 893 shares during the last quarter. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $50,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Kestra Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $61,000.

FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF Trading Down 4.2 %

Shares of RDVI stock opened at $23.54 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.79 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.92.

About FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF

The FT Cboe Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF (RDVI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ US Rising Dividend Achievers index. The fund seeks to provide current income and capital appreciation by holding a portfolio of dividend-paying US equities, while utilizing a naked call writing strategy on the S&P 500 Index.

