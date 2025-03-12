Wealthfront Advisers LLC Makes New Investment in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VWOB)

Wealthfront Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VWOB – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 455,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,746,000. Wealthfront Advisers LLC owned 0.59% of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VWOB. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Coastline Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 111.5% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 436 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF stock opened at $64.23 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.63. Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $61.48 and a 12 month high of $66.65.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were issued a $0.3463 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 3rd.

The Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (VWOB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a market value weighted index of emerging market sovereign debt, denominated in USD. VWOB was launched on May 31, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

