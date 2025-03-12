Wealthfront Advisers LLC Makes New Investment in Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR)

Wealthfront Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 148,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,454,000. Wealthfront Advisers LLC owned 0.23% of Ingredion as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in Ingredion in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Ingredion during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Prospera Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Ingredion during the third quarter worth about $41,000. Crews Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of Ingredion during the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc grew its position in shares of Ingredion by 431.0% in the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the period. 85.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

INGR has been the subject of several research reports. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Ingredion from $165.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Ingredion from $147.00 to $133.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on Ingredion from $178.00 to $167.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Stephens decreased their price objective on shares of Ingredion from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Ingredion from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $158.20.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ingredion

In other news, CEO James P. Zallie sold 10,815 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.88, for a total value of $1,361,392.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 34,127 shares in the company, valued at $4,295,906.76. This represents a 24.06 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Ingredion Price Performance

NYSE:INGR opened at $132.97 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 2.62. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $131.97 and a 200 day moving average of $136.64. Ingredion Incorporated has a 52-week low of $109.51 and a 52-week high of $155.44.

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $2.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.54 by $0.09. Ingredion had a net margin of 8.71% and a return on equity of 18.62%. The company had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.65 earnings per share. Ingredion’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Ingredion Incorporated will post 11.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ingredion Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd were issued a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 2nd. Ingredion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.96%.

Ingredion Company Profile

Ingredion Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells sweeteners, starches, nutrition ingredients, and biomaterial solutions derived from wet milling and processing corn, and other starch-based materials to a range of industries in North America, South America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

See Also

