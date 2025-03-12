Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY) Shares Acquired by Inspire Advisors LLC

Inspire Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY – Free Report) by 12.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,031 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,521 shares during the quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ryanair were worth $612,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC boosted its position in Ryanair by 87.5% during the third quarter. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC now owns 750 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. R Squared Ltd acquired a new stake in Ryanair during the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its stake in Ryanair by 150.0% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 1,075 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 645 shares during the period. TD Private Client Wealth LLC raised its stake in Ryanair by 148.6% during the third quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 1,186 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 709 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in Ryanair by 125.4% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,013 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 1,120 shares during the period. 43.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Ryanair from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $151.00.

Shares of RYAAY stock opened at $46.92 on Wednesday. Ryanair Holdings plc has a 12 month low of $36.96 and a 12 month high of $60.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.46. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $45.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.66.

Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The transportation company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.20. Ryanair had a net margin of 12.14% and a return on equity of 21.46%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Ryanair Holdings plc will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ryanair Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides scheduled-passenger airline services in Ireland, the United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, and internationally. It is also involved in the provision of various ancillary services, such as non-flight scheduled and Internet-related services, as well as in-flight sale of beverages, food, duty-free, and merchandise; and markets car hire, travel insurance, and accommodation services through its website and mobile app.

