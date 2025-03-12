Fairway Wealth LLC Invests $27,000 in Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR)

Fairway Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NTR. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nutrien by 331.0% during the 4th quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 625 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Nutrien by 1,437.5% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 690 shares during the last quarter. Asset Planning Inc bought a new stake in Nutrien during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nutrien by 96.7% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. grew its position in Nutrien by 138.1% during the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 931 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Nutrien alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on NTR. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Nutrien in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Raymond James upgraded shares of Nutrien from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $58.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Nutrien from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Nutrien in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, TD Securities cut their target price on shares of Nutrien from $63.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.13.

Nutrien Price Performance

Shares of NYSE NTR opened at $51.19 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $50.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.63. The company has a market cap of $25.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.82. Nutrien Ltd. has a 1-year low of $43.70 and a 1-year high of $60.87.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.09). Nutrien had a return on equity of 6.81% and a net margin of 2.62%. The company had revenue of $5.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.09 billion. Analysts forecast that Nutrien Ltd. will post 3.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nutrien Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.545 per share. This represents a $2.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st. Nutrien’s payout ratio is 159.12%.

Nutrien Company Profile

(Free Report)

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. The company operates through four segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products. The Potash segment provides granular and standard potash products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Nutrien Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nutrien and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.