Fairway Wealth LLC Invests $27,000 in Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR)

Fairway Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.
Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NTR. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nutrien by 331.0% during the 4th quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 625 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Nutrien by 1,437.5% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 690 shares during the last quarter. Asset Planning Inc bought a new stake in Nutrien during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nutrien by 96.7% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. grew its position in Nutrien by 138.1% during the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 931 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.10% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of research firms have weighed in on NTR. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Nutrien in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Raymond James upgraded shares of Nutrien from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $58.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Nutrien from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Nutrien in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, TD Securities cut their target price on shares of Nutrien from $63.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.13.
Nutrien Price Performance
Shares of NYSE NTR opened at $51.19 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $50.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.63. The company has a market cap of $25.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.82. Nutrien Ltd. has a 1-year low of $43.70 and a 1-year high of $60.87.
Nutrien (NYSE:NTR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.09). Nutrien had a return on equity of 6.81% and a net margin of 2.62%. The company had revenue of $5.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.09 billion. Analysts forecast that Nutrien Ltd. will post 3.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Nutrien Cuts Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.545 per share. This represents a $2.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st. Nutrien’s payout ratio is 159.12%.
Nutrien Company Profile
Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. The company operates through four segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products. The Potash segment provides granular and standard potash products.
