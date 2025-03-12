Analyzing Westrock Coffee (NASDAQ:WEST) and LVMH-Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton (OTC:LVMUY)

LVMH-Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton (OTC:LVMUY – Get Free Report) and Westrock Coffee (NASDAQ:WEST – Get Free Report) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares LVMH-Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton and Westrock Coffee’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets LVMH-Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton N/A N/A N/A Westrock Coffee -9.05% -20.72% -2.01%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares LVMH-Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton and Westrock Coffee”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio LVMH-Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton $91.64 billion 3.73 $13.58 billion N/A N/A Westrock Coffee $836.72 million 0.74 -$34.58 million ($0.86) -7.66

Volatility and Risk

LVMH-Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton has higher revenue and earnings than Westrock Coffee.

LVMH-Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton has a beta of 1.11, meaning that its share price is 11% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Westrock Coffee has a beta of 0.59, meaning that its share price is 41% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for LVMH-Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton and Westrock Coffee, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score LVMH-Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton 0 0 0 3 4.00 Westrock Coffee 0 0 4 0 3.00

Westrock Coffee has a consensus price target of $11.00, indicating a potential upside of 66.92%. Given Westrock Coffee’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Westrock Coffee is more favorable than LVMH-Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.3% of LVMH-Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 45.1% of Westrock Coffee shares are held by institutional investors. 42.1% of Westrock Coffee shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

LVMH-Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton beats Westrock Coffee on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About LVMH-Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton

LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne operates as a luxury goods company worldwide. The company offers wines, and spirits under the domaine des Lambrays, Château d’Yquem, Dom Pérignon, Ruinart, Moët & Chandon, Hennessy, Veuve Clicquot, Château Galoupet, Ardbeg, Château Cheval Blanc, Glenmorangie, Krug, Mercier, Chandon, Joseph Phelps, Newton Vineyard, Cloudy Bay, Belvedere, Colgin Cellars,Terrazas de los Andes, Bodega Numanthia, Cheval des Andes, Woodinville, Ao Yun, Clos19, Volcan de mi Tierra, and Eminente brands; and fashion and leather products under the Loewe, Moynat, Louis Vuitton, Berluti, RIMOWA, Patou, Loro Piana, FENDI, Celine, Christian Dior, Emilio Pucci, Givenchy, Kenzo, and Marc Jacobs brands. It also provides perfumes and cosmetics under the Stella by Stella Mccartney, Officine Universelle Buly, Guerlain, Acqua di Parma, Parfums Christian Dior, Givenchy Parfums, Perfumes Loewe, Benefit Cosmetics, Make Up For Ever, Kenzo Parfums, Fresh, KVD Beauty, Maison Francis Kurkdjian, Cha Ling, Fenty Beauty by Rihanna, and Olehenriksen brands; watches and jewelry under the Chaumet, Tiffany & Co., TAG Heuer, Zenith, Bulgari, Fred, Hublot, and Repossi brands; and custom-designed yachts under the Feadship brand and hotels under the Cheval Blanc brand names, as well as designs and builds luxury yachts under the Royal Van Lent brand. In addition, the company offers daily newspapers under the Les Échos brand; Belmond, a luxury tourism service; home other activities under the Cova, Jardin d’Acclimatation, Le Parisien, Connaissance des Arts, Investir, and Radio Classique brands; and selective retailing products under the DFS, La Grande Epicerie de Paris, Le Bon Marché Rive Gauche, Sephora, and Starboard Cruise Services brands, as well as operates Jardin d’Acclimatation, a leisure and theme park. LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne was founded in 1365 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

About Westrock Coffee

Westrock Coffee Company, LLC operates as an integrated coffee, tea, flavors, extracts, and ingredients solutions provider in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Beverage Solutions, and Sustainable Sourcing & Traceability (SS&T). The Beverage Solutions segment provides various packaging, including branded and private label coffee in bags, fractional packs, and single serve cups, as well as extract solutions for applications in cold brew and ready-to-drink offerings. The SS&T segment engages in delivery and settlement of forward sales contracts for green coffee. The company offers coffee sourcing, supply chain management, product development, roasting, packaging, and distribution services to the retail, food service and restaurant, convenience store and travel center, non-commercial account, CPG, and hospitality industries. Westrock Coffee Company, LLC was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Little Rock, Arkansas.

