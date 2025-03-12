Bare Financial Services Inc Buys 12,634 Shares of Capital Group Core Balanced ETF (NYSEARCA:CGBL)

Bare Financial Services Inc lifted its position in Capital Group Core Balanced ETF (NYSEARCA:CGBL – Free Report) by 105.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,598 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,634 shares during the quarter. Capital Group Core Balanced ETF accounts for 0.3% of Bare Financial Services Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Bare Financial Services Inc owned about 0.17% of Capital Group Core Balanced ETF worth $769,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Capital Group Core Balanced ETF by 420.8% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 2,007 shares during the last quarter. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Capital Group Core Balanced ETF by 257.4% during the 3rd quarter. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC now owns 3,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 2,317 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in Capital Group Core Balanced ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $105,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. boosted its stake in Capital Group Core Balanced ETF by 39.8% in the fourth quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 3,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 962 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ashton Thomas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Capital Group Core Balanced ETF in the third quarter valued at $141,000.

Get Capital Group Core Balanced ETF alerts:

Capital Group Core Balanced ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA CGBL opened at $30.90 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.49 and a beta of 0.76. Capital Group Core Balanced ETF has a 12-month low of $27.94 and a 12-month high of $32.65. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.51.

Capital Group Core Balanced ETF Company Profile

The Capital Group Core Balanced ETF (CGBL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target outcome asset allocation. The fund is an actively managed fund-of-funds that offers a balanced approach to total return and capital preservation. The fund employs an active asset allocation strategy to invest in equities, debts, money market instruments, and cash.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CGBL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Capital Group Core Balanced ETF (NYSEARCA:CGBL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Capital Group Core Balanced ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital Group Core Balanced ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.