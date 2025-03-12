Hopwood Financial Services Inc. Purchases Shares of 660 Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

Hopwood Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 660 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $237,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AON. Endeavor Private Wealth Inc. bought a new position in AON in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. raised its position in AON by 2,025.0% in the 4th quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 85 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of AON by 1,162.5% in the third quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC now owns 101 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. Centricity Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AON during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Kestra Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AON during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AON opened at $399.88 on Wednesday. Aon plc has a 52-week low of $268.06 and a 52-week high of $412.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. The business has a fifty day moving average of $378.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $367.91. The stock has a market cap of $86.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.59, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.92.

AON ( NYSE:AON Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported $4.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.25 by $0.17. AON had a return on equity of 70.84% and a net margin of 16.91%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.89 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Aon plc will post 17.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.675 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 3rd. This represents a $2.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. AON’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.33%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on AON from $411.00 to $414.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on AON from $372.00 to $384.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Barclays boosted their price target on AON from $394.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Evercore ISI raised AON from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $407.00 to $420.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of AON from $410.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AON has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $386.21.

AON Profile

Aon Plc engages in the provision of risk, health, and wealth solutions. It focuses on risk capital including claim management, reinsurance, risk analysis, management, retention, and transfer; and human capital involving analytics, health and benefits, investments, pensions and retirement, talent and rewards, and workplace wellbeing.

