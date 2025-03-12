Best Large Cap Stocks To Keep An Eye On – March 10th

Tesla, NVIDIA, Invesco QQQ, Apple, and Meta Platforms are the five Large Cap stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Large cap stocks are shares in companies with a large market capitalization, typically valued at $10 billion or more. These stocks are associated with well-established businesses, offering investors relative stability, consistent dividends, and lower volatility compared to smaller companies. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Large Cap stocks within the last several days.

Tesla (TSLA)

Tesla, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

TSLA traded down $40.61 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $222.06. 130,277,771 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 83,452,469. The firm has a market capitalization of $714.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 109.78, a P/E/G ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 2.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $367.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $319.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Tesla has a 1-year low of $138.80 and a 1-year high of $488.54.

NVIDIA (NVDA)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

NVDA stock traded down $7.01 during trading on Monday, hitting $105.68. The company had a trading volume of 252,246,176 shares, compared to its average volume of 327,684,056. The company has a current ratio of 4.10, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. NVIDIA has a one year low of $75.61 and a one year high of $153.13. The business has a 50-day moving average of $131.66 and a 200-day moving average of $131.68. The stock has a market cap of $2.58 trillion, a PE ratio of 41.88, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.77.

Invesco QQQ (QQQ)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Shares of NASDAQ:QQQ traded down $21.88 during trading on Monday, reaching $469.91. The stock had a trading volume of 47,801,712 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,911,315. Invesco QQQ has a 52 week low of $413.07 and a 52 week high of $540.81. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $518.84 and its 200 day moving average is $504.14. The stock has a market cap of $296.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.43 and a beta of 1.11.

Apple (AAPL)

Apple Inc. designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

Shares of AAPL stock traded down $13.80 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $225.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 46,120,767 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,218,294. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $237.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $234.14. Apple has a 52 week low of $164.08 and a 52 week high of $260.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.92. The company has a market cap of $3.38 trillion, a PE ratio of 35.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.18.

Meta Platforms (META)

Meta Platforms, Inc. engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

Shares of META stock traded down $35.11 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $590.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,235,296 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,648,540. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $656.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $600.95. Meta Platforms has a 52 week low of $414.50 and a 52 week high of $740.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a current ratio of 2.98. The company has a market cap of $1.50 trillion, a PE ratio of 24.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.23.

