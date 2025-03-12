Reviewing Maison Solutions (NASDAQ:MSS) and Village Super Market (NASDAQ:VLGEA)

Insider and Institutional Ownership

39.0% of Village Super Market shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 2.4% of Maison Solutions shares are owned by institutional investors. 56.8% of Village Super Market shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

Village Super Market has a beta of 0.3, meaning that its share price is 70% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Maison Solutions has a beta of 7.39, meaning that its share price is 639% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Village Super Market and Maison Solutions”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Village Super Market $2.28 billion 0.21 $50.46 million $3.64 9.11 Maison Solutions $91.19 million 0.32 -$3.34 million ($0.16) -9.31

Profitability

Village Super Market has higher revenue and earnings than Maison Solutions. Maison Solutions is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Village Super Market, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This table compares Village Super Market and Maison Solutions’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Village Super Market 2.29% 12.15% 5.50% Maison Solutions -3.16% -24.68% -3.96%

Summary

Village Super Market beats Maison Solutions on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Village Super Market

(Get Free Report)

Village Super Market, Inc. operates a chain of supermarkets in the United States. The company offers grocery, meat, produce, dairy, deli, seafood, prepared foods, and bakery and frozen foods. It also provides non-food products, including health and beauty care, general merchandise, liquor, and pharmacy products through retail and online stores. Village Super Market, Inc. was founded in 1937 and is based in Springfield, New Jersey.

About Maison Solutions

(Get Free Report)

Maison Solutions Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as the specialty grocery retailer in California. The company offers perishable products, such as meat, seafood, vegetables, and fruit; non-perishable products, including grocery products comprising cooking utensils, canned foods, Chinese and Asian seasonings and spices, and snacks, as well as liquor, cigarette, lottery, newspaper, reusable bag, non-food, and health products, and general merchandise, beauty care, pharmacy, fuel, and other items and services in its stores. It also offers its products online. The company was formerly known as Maison International, Inc. and changed its name to Maison Solutions Inc. in September 2021. Maison Solutions Inc. was incorporated in 2019 and is based in Monterey Park, California.

