Cornerstone Total Return Fund, Inc. (CRF) to Issue — Dividend of $0.12 on March 31st

Cornerstone Total Return Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CRF – Get Free Report) announced a — dividend on Wednesday, November 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.1168 per share by the investment management company on Monday, March 31st. This represents a yield of 16.7%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th.
Cornerstone Total Return Fund has raised its dividend payment by an average of 46.3% annually over the last three years.
Cornerstone Total Return Fund Stock Performance
Shares of CRF opened at $7.59 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.53. Cornerstone Total Return Fund has a 52-week low of $6.52 and a 52-week high of $9.75.
About Cornerstone Total Return Fund
Cornerstone Total Return Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Cornerstone Advisors, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in value and growth stocks of companies across all market capitalizations.
