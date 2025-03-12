Farther Finance Advisors LLC Grows Position in VanEck Morningstar SMID Moat ETF (BATS:SMOT)

Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of VanEck Morningstar SMID Moat ETF (BATS:SMOT – Free Report) by 3,965,328.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 277,580 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 277,573 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC owned 2.62% of VanEck Morningstar SMID Moat ETF worth $9,568,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Atlas Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of VanEck Morningstar SMID Moat ETF by 3.2% in the third quarter. Atlas Wealth LLC now owns 10,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the period. TPG Advisors LLC increased its stake in VanEck Morningstar SMID Moat ETF by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. TPG Advisors LLC now owns 47,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,642,000 after acquiring an additional 738 shares during the last quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of VanEck Morningstar SMID Moat ETF by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 10,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,000 after acquiring an additional 818 shares in the last quarter. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of VanEck Morningstar SMID Moat ETF by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC now owns 32,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,109,000 after acquiring an additional 837 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IRON Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of VanEck Morningstar SMID Moat ETF by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. IRON Financial LLC now owns 18,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $650,000 after purchasing an additional 903 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SMOT opened at $33.13 on Wednesday. VanEck Morningstar SMID Moat ETF has a 1-year low of $30.97 and a 1-year high of $37.70. The company has a market capitalization of $420.09 million, a P/E ratio of 17.93 and a beta of 1.31. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.29.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 24th. Investors of record on Monday, December 23rd were given a $0.4082 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd.

The VanEck Morningstar SMID Moat ETF (SMOT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund tracks an index made up of two equally-weighted sub-portfolios, comprised of small- and mid-cap companies believed to have durable competitive advantages and attractive valuations.

