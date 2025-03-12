Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for BlueLinx (BXC)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of BlueLinx (NYSE: BXC) in the last few weeks:

2/21/2025 – BlueLinx had its price target lowered by analysts at Loop Capital from $135.00 to $120.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/21/2025 – BlueLinx had its price target lowered by analysts at Benchmark Co. from $135.00 to $120.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/20/2025 – BlueLinx was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

2/20/2025 – BlueLinx had its price target lowered by analysts at DA Davidson from $137.00 to $119.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

BlueLinx Trading Up 0.1 %

BlueLinx stock opened at $77.12 on Wednesday. BlueLinx Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $73.01 and a 52 week high of $134.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 3.26 and a current ratio of 4.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $639.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.56 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $97.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $106.04.

BlueLinx (NYSE:BXC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The construction company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.01). BlueLinx had a return on equity of 7.50% and a net margin of 1.80%. The company had revenue of $710.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $700.66 million.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BlueLinx

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BXC. CWA Asset Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in BlueLinx in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $551,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BlueLinx by 600.3% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 218,685 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $23,054,000 after purchasing an additional 187,456 shares in the last quarter. MQS Management LLC bought a new position in shares of BlueLinx during the 3rd quarter valued at $355,000. Empowered Funds LLC raised its holdings in shares of BlueLinx by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 67,410 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,891 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quest Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of BlueLinx by 43.2% during the 3rd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 1,133 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.83% of the company’s stock.

BlueLinx Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution of residential and commercial building products in the United States. It distributes specialty products, including engineered wood, siding, millwork, outdoor living, specialty lumber and panels, and industrial products; and structural products, such as lumber, plywood, oriented strand boards, rebars and remesh, as well as other wood products that are used for structural support in construction projects.

