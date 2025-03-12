Hollencrest Capital Management Acquires 109,975 Shares of SPDR S&P Insurance ETF (NYSEARCA:KIE)

Hollencrest Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Insurance ETF (NYSEARCA:KIE – Free Report) by 35,475.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 110,285 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 109,975 shares during the quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management owned approximately 0.79% of SPDR S&P Insurance ETF worth $6,231,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Briaud Financial Planning Inc purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Insurance ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Insurance ETF during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. FSA Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Insurance ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. Activest Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Insurance ETF during the 4th quarter worth $46,000. Finally, MGB Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Insurance ETF during the 4th quarter worth $70,000.

Get SPDR S&P Insurance ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P Insurance ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA KIE opened at $58.38 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $57.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.61. SPDR S&P Insurance ETF has a 1-year low of $47.65 and a 1-year high of $62.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $934.08 million, a P/E ratio of 12.89 and a beta of 0.88.

About SPDR S&P Insurance ETF

The SPDR S&P Insurance ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR KBW Insurance ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Banks Select Industry Index. The Fund invests all, but at least 80%, of its total assets in the securities comprising the Index. The Fund invests in all of the securities represented in the Index in approximately the same proportions as the Index.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KIE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Insurance ETF (NYSEARCA:KIE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Insurance ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Insurance ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.