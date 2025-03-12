Federated Hermes Premier Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:FMN) Plans $0.04 Monthly Dividend

Federated Hermes Premier Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:FMN – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, March 10th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.04 per share on Tuesday, April 1st. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.37%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 21st.

Federated Hermes Premier Municipal Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 11.6% per year over the last three years.

Get Federated Hermes Premier Municipal Income Fund alerts:

Federated Hermes Premier Municipal Income Fund Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE FMN opened at $10.99 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $11.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.49. Federated Hermes Premier Municipal Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $10.78 and a fifty-two week high of $12.53.

About Federated Hermes Premier Municipal Income Fund

Federated Premier Municipal Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Federated Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Federated Investment Management Company. It invests in fixed income markets of United States. The fund primarily invests in tax-exempt municipal bonds of GO state, GO local, special tax, hospital, transportation, pre-refunded, senior care, water and sewer, education, electric and gas, and public power sectors.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Federated Hermes Premier Municipal Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Federated Hermes Premier Municipal Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.